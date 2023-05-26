SECBase2021_Georgia_Arkansas_326.jpg

Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Scott Stricklin during the Georgia-Arkansas game in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Photo by Michael Wade)

 Michael Wade

ATHENS-----University of Georgia J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks Friday announced a change in leadership of the UGA baseball program.

Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin just completed his 10th year as head baseball coach and had three years remaining on his current contract.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags