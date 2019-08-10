ATHENS -- Add the names of George Pickens and Travon Walker to the list of freshmen drawing praise from teammates in Georgia's preseason camp.
Not that it should come as a shock. Both were 5-star-rated prospects when they signed with the Bulldogs. Walker and Pickens were the third- and fourth-highest rated of five 5-stars in Georgia's 2019 recruiting class.
Pickens, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver from Hoover, Ala., was getting kudos Thursday from a pair of defensive backs following Georgia's sixth practice of the preseason.
"He plays real fast, has big, strong hands," junior safety Richard LeCounte said. "He reminds you a lot of A.J. Green with his skill set to adjust to the ball in the air."
Added sophomore cornerback Eric Stokes: "George is a one-of-a-kind player, I'm not lying. He's one heck of a wide receiver that we've got, a real talent. He's on top of his releases and all of that. So, I'm falling in love with George, day by day, just his knowledge. I know he knows what he wants to do, and he's going for it."
Walker is a 6-5, 290-pound defensive tackle from Thomaston. He came to Georgia with almost as strong a reputation in basketball as in football after helping Upson-Lee High win back-to-back state championships.
It follows that Walker would be mobile for a player his size. He has been able to demonstrate that on Woodruff Practice Fields.
"One thing that some offensive linemen struggle handling is just a quick D-linemen, somebody coming through a gap," junior guard Ben Cleveland said. "He's definitely got that working for him. He's got really good hands and really good feet."
Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning seconded that observation.
"Travon is extremely athletic and strong," Lanning said. "He's really an athletic guy for his size. Obviously has the basketball history as a high school player, so I'm definitely excited to see what he can do. He's a guy that's good moving, but he's also strong enough to hold the point."
Both players have a lot of lettermen ahead of them on the depth chart. But they were recruited to Georgia make an immediate impact, and it appears they might.