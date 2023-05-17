UGA Women's tennis
Tray Littlefield University of Georgia

LAKE NONA, Fla. – A come-from-behind win in doubles and victories in the heart of the singles lineup sent the fourth-seeded Georgia women’s tennis team past fifth-seeded Michigan and into the NCAA national semifinals.

With Georgia’s 4-0 win on Wednesday at the USTA National Campus, it marks the program’s 15th appearance in the NCAA semifinals and second in the last four seasons (excluding 2020 COVID year).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports