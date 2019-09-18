ATHENS----- University of Georgia All-America junior Katarina Jokic opens the 2019-20 campaign in the Oracle Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings where she ended it last year, on top.
Jokic was part of five Bulldogs in the ITA singles preseason 120 rankings while two doubles teams landed in the top 25. Additionally, the ITA ranked the top 10 freshmen/newcomers and Bulldog freshman Lea Ma checks in at the No. 5 spot. Jokic and Ma went a perfect 3-0 in singles this past weekend in the first event of the fall season, the Puerto Rico Classic. Also, they posted a 2-0 mark in doubles.
Along with Jokic, senior Marta Gonzalez starts the season ranked No. 13, junior Vivian Wolff is No. 37, sophomore Meg Kowalski is at No. 69 and senior Elena Christofi is at No. 113. The Wolff/Christofi tandem opens the year ranked No. 19 while the Jokic/Ma duo is No. 22.
Jokic, the 2019 ITA National Player of the Year, captured one collegiate grand slam title last year and capped her season by reaching the finals of the NCAA Championships, tallying a 26-6 record and year-end No. 1 ranking. Georgia posted a 28-2 mark last year including 13-0 to win the SEC title. The Bulldogs claimed the National Team Indoor Championships and were finalists at the NCAA Championships.
The Bulldogs continue fall tournament action later this month. Jokic will be part of an elite 32-player field at the fifth annual Oracle ITA Masters Sept. 26-29, which serves as the first ITA National Championship of the 2019-20 season. The event will be held at the Malibu Racquet Club and Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif. The rest of the team will head to Fort Worth, Texas for a round-robin event on the campus of Texas Christian University from Sept. 27-29.