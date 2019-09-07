ATHENS, Ga. – University of Georgia men’s tennis freshman Tyler Zink became the first Bulldog to reach the US Open Junior Doubles finals since 2006 with a victory in the semifinals round Friday evening in New York.
A day after defeating the No. 7 overall seed, Zink and his partner took down the No. 5 seeded tandem of Liam Draxl and Govind Nanda 6-7 (4), 6-3 (10-7) to advance to the finals round.
Zink will now face the duo of Andrew Paulson and Alexander Zgirovsky on Saturday for a chance to claim the doubles title. Match time for that contest is still to be determined.
The Bradenton, Fla., native would be the first Bulldog to win the US Open junior doubles title since the pair of now Georgia associate head coach Jamie Hunt and teammate Nate Schnugg accomplished the feat in 2006.
“This is a huge deal for Tyler and our program,” head coach Manuel Diaz said. “It’s a testament to how hard he was worked to get where he is today. Tyler is an outstanding young man, and I could not be more proud of how he is representing the University of Georgia this week.”
Zink is part of a highly-touted Georgia freshman class that was ranked No. 4 nationally by tennisrecruiting.net. Zink himself was the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2019 class.
The Bulldogs are busy preparing for the fall season. Georgia hosts the Southern Intercollegiate Championships on Sept. 27-29 in Athens.