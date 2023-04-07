charlotteugarun.JPG

Deerfield-Windsor graduate Charlotte Augenstein won the 800-meter run for Georgia's Lady Bulldogs Saturday at Spec Towns + Torrin Lawrence Invite held in Athens at the University of Georgia. Augenstein completed the race with a time of 2:09:63, one second ahead of Kayla Rose of Georgia Tech.

ATHENS, Ga. --- The Bulldog track and field teams combined for 24 wins and another pair of top collegiate finishes to wrap up the final day of the Spec Towns + Torrin Lawrence Invitational in Athens Friday. 

One of those wins included former Deerfield-Windsor standout Charlotte Augenstein in the 800 meter women's race.

