ATHENS, Ga. --- The Bulldog track and field teams combined for 24 wins and another pair of top collegiate finishes to wrap up the final day of the Spec Towns + Torrin Lawrence Invitational in Athens Friday.
One of those wins included former Deerfield-Windsor standout Charlotte Augenstein in the 800 meter women's race.
Previously scheduled as a three-day meet, Saturday’s events were moved into Friday’s schedule due to the predicted inclement weather on Saturday.
The Bulldogs also recognized the program’s seniors who were saying farewell to their time in Athens during Friday’s meet. Those seniors who were honored included: John Isaac Autry, Matthew Boling, Sam Bowers, Aleesa de Castro, Caleb Cavanaugh, Alejandro Collins, Chase Condra, Johannes Erm, Nico Fontova, Elija Godwin, Ellie Hall, Julia Harisay, Titiana Marsh, Clay Pender, Alencar Pereira and Brandee Presley.
Full Results (hashtag: #23SpecTLInvite): gado.gs/adc
The Lowdown: First-year sprinter Autumn Wilson put the country on alert with a national leading time of 22.56 to win the 200-meter dash and take over the No. 5 spot in the school record books. Georgia went 1-2-3-4 in the event with four times that were improvements to the school record books. Aaliyah Butler (22.82), Kenondra Davis (23.07) and Presley (23.17) all etched their names on the all-time top-10 list as well.
The Lady Bulldog quartet of Kaila Jackson, Wilson, Presley and Davis broke a seven-year-old facility record with a 43.26 to win the 4x100m relay. Topping the former Spec Towns Track record mark of 43.28 by Kentucky in 2016, Georgia moved to No. 5 on the 2023 national list. Last weekend, UGA ran a school record 43.04 but the race was not officially listed in the national results because of the competition.
The Bulldog men’s 4x100m relay of Keshaun Black, Boling, Christopher Morales Williams and Godwin shot to a victory of their own with a 39.22. This goes down as the third-fastest time in school history and puts them No. 9 on the national list.
It took only one 100m race for Jackson to vault to No. 2 in the school record books with the best time for Georgia since 1997 to win. She recorded an 11.19, which stands seventh nationally, to finish ahead of Davis (11.49).
The men’s 100m marked the top end of a doubleheader sweep for Boling in the 100m/200m. He sped to a 10.24 to finish just ahead of Black (10.35) for his first win. Boling returned in the 200m to battle Godwin as Boling registered the country’s fourth-best time this year (20.26) to top Godwin (20.33), who just missed his personal record of 20.32.
Marc Minichello continued his assault on the school record books during his third meet as a Bulldog and locked down his second win of the year in the javelin. Minichello watched his second attempt in the javelin travel 74.52 meters/244 feet, 6 inches to move him to No. 5 on the UGA all-time top-10 list and No. 6 on this year’s national list.
Gavin Beverage sandwiched a personal record of 18.81m/61-8.50 between his second and fourth attempts in the shot put to grab the top collegiate finish. His effort bumped him from No. 10 to No. 9 on the school’s all-time top-10 list.
After also competing in the hammer throw on Thursday, Beverage returned in the discus Friday to secure the outright win with an opening throw of 47.40m/155-6.
On the women’s side, Ana da Silva sent her third attempt a season-best distance that stands 13th in the country. She reached 16.95m/55-7.50 in the shot as da Silva creeps towards her 2022 record-breaking mark in the event. Mia Anderson was the runner-up thanks to a 13.70m/44-11.50 toss, also on her third try.
Elena Kulichenko soared past the 6-foot mark for the second competition in a row to register her second victory of the 2023 outdoor season. She went over the bar at 1.84m/6-0.50 and remains the national leader.
Clearing his final height on the first try, Nikolai van Huyssteen hit a personal best of 5.30m/17-4.50 to finish atop the final standings and tie Bulldog great Maicel Uibo for the No. 7 spot in the school record books.
Harisay started her sweep of the javelin and discus by finishing her javelin series with a season-best toss of 48.79m/160-1. In the discus, Harisay narrowly missed her personal record set earlier this season with a fourth try measuring 49.67m/162-11. This effort put her 10 feet ahead of Elsie Igberaese for the No. 1 spot.
While Bulldog legend Keturah Orji (6.47m/21-2.75) won the long jump outright, Marsh made the best out of her senior day by traveling a season best 6.25m/20-6.25 late in her series to take second overall and become the top collegiate finisher.
Aaliyah Butler made her 400m debut for the Bulldogs and finished with the fourth-best time in school history and sixth-best time in the country this year for the win. She clocked a 52.31 to finish in front of fellow freshman teammates Haley Tate (53.43) and Hali Murphy (54.84), who was returning from an injury that sidelined her indoors.
The Bulldogs also went 1-2 in the men’s 400m with 800m specialist Will Sumner securing the victory with a 46.71. Morales Williams (47.25) was second across the line.
Pender made his four trips around the oval in 3:44.53 to lead a 1-2-3 finish in the 1500m in front of Zack Truitt and Sam Bowers. Pender’s time took over the No. 5 spot in the school record books during his final collegiate competition at Spec Towns Track.
In her third race of the season in the 100m hurdles, Bella Witt improved upon her pair of runner-up finishes to win with a career best 13.38. Witt’s finish tied for No. 9 in the school’s record books.
Cavanaugh was honored on senior day and then went out and dropped a top-15 time nationally to win the 400m hurdles. He was the only competitor to break 51 seconds with a 50.86.
Yet another victory for Georgia came in the women’s 400m hurdles as Mustin (57.73) bested Pollock (58.47) for top honors.
The Lady Bulldogs managed a 1-2 finish in the 1500m as Sophia Baker completed her laps in 4:32.09 for top honors. Less than a second behind Baker was first-year runner Lorel Golden who went 4:32.98.
Charlotte Augenstein managed a win in the 800m after finishing her pair of laps in 2:09.63 while Wesley John crossed the line first in the 3000m steeplechase after running a 9:09.79.
In addition, Michaela Prevallet reached 3.40m/11-1.75 on her first attempt and won the women’s pole vault.
The meet concluded with Murphy, Pollock, Mustin and Augenstein winning the 4x400m relay after combining for a 3:39.35.
Next Up: There will be a variety of six meets over three weekends in April to continue the outdoor campaign. Georgia will compete in a trio of meets in southern California – Mt. SAC Relays, Bryan Clay Invitational, Beach Invitational – next weekend.
