Uga XI visits Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (4/7/23)

Uga XI, nicknamed Boom, stepped onto Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April 7, 2023. Uga XI will be collared at Georgia’s annual G-Day the following week on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

 Tony Walsh

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia will introduce Boom, the 10-month-old English Bulldog, as UGA XI during pregame ceremonies at the upcoming G-Day Game on Saturday.

The ceremonial collaring of Boom will start with eight minutes on the pregame clock at approximately 3:50 p.m. and will take place on the 20-yard line, northeast corner of Sanford Stadium. Fans are encouraged to find their seats early to watch the ceremony.

