LSU vs Georgia (5/20/23)

Georgia first baseman and outfielder Charlie Condon (24) during Georgia’s game against Louisiana State University at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, May 20th, 2023. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

 Kari Hodges

HOOVER, Ala.----Georgia’s Ben Anderson, Charlie Condon and Fernando Gonzalez earned Southeastern Conference baseball honors Monday as the league announced the annual awards and All-SEC teams as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Anderson, along with Alabama’s Andrew Pinckney, are the SEC Co-Scholar-Athletes of the Year. Condon was named the SEC Freshman of the Year. LSU’s Dylan Crews was named SEC Player of the Year, LSU’s Paul Skenes is the SEC Pitcher of the Year. Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn was voted the SEC Coach of the Year.

