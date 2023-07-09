Jul 8, 2023; Eugene, OR, USA; Kaila Jackson of Georgia defeats Camryn Dickson of Texas A&M to win the women's U20 100m in 11.15 during the USATF Championships at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 8, 2023; Eugene, OR, USA; Kaila Jackson of Georgia poses after winning the women's U20 100m in 11.15 during the USATF Championships at Hayward Field.
EUGENE, Ore. --- Georgia freshman Kaila Jackson secured a gold medal in the 100-meter dash in the Under-20 portion of the meet to highlight Saturday’s action at the USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore.
Jackson, a native of Redford, Mich., shot out of lane three in the Under-20 100m to win with an 11.15. Fourth in the 100m at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships, Jackson was the Southeastern Conference indoor and outdoor Female Freshman Runner of the Year and now adds a USA title to her resume after earning four First Team All-America certificates this year.