EDISON — The No. 2-ranked and undefeated Calhoun County boys basketball team blew open a tight game in the third quarter and went on to defeat the Mitchell County Eagles 80-66 in the Region 1-A Public Tournament finals Friday night in Edison.
The teams battled relentlessly in full-court, one-on-one defense from the start of the game with a run-and-gun type of play. Neither team could get a real advantage until late in the first half when Dejuan Enocher hit a 3-pointer from the corner and then hit a free throw to give the Cougars a 33-26 lead at the half.
The Cougars (24-0) increased their lead to 10-points on the first possession of the second half when Dallas George swished a 3-pointer from the corner to push the lead to 36-26. But the Eagles (19-8) responded with points on the next two possessions, including a slam dunk by Xzavier Wilcher. Later in the quarter, Calhoun's Quincy Edwards and Tallies Wiley hit back-to-back 3-pointers for the Cougars to push the lead back to 10.
At the very end of the third quarter, Mitchell County head coach Ricardo Rivera was seen vividly protesting a couple of calls by the officials. On the first play, Mitchell County guard Roderick Bodiford drove toward the basket and scored, but was knocked to the floor with no call. On the next trip down the floor Bodiford drove into the lane, put the ball in the basket again, but was whistled for charging. That had Rivera and the Eagle faithful upset.
Things didn't get any better for the visitors from Camilla. The Eagles were charged a technical when a player slam dunked a ball after a whistle to end a play. And then Tallies Wiley got hot for the Cougars, slammed home two points, hit a 3-pointer and hit eight of nine free throws in the closing minutes of the game as the Cougars pulled away for the win.
Wiley led the scoring with 32 points for Calhoun County, while Enocher followed with 23. Jasiyah Suber added 10 for the Cougars.
Desmeyan Daniels led the Eagles with 16 points, Bodiford scored 15, Wilcher followed with 13 and Jarquavian Williams added 12.
The girls championship game didn't end well for the Lady Greenwave of Terrell County (12-12). Seminole County (15-11) led 39-36 with 31 seconds remaining but the Greenwave had the ball and time to try and score.
However, Seminole County senior Tytiana Mathis stole the ball and the laid two points in to make it 41-36, then did the same thing seconds later to put the game away and give the Lady Indians the region title with a 43-36 win. Seminole County had gone into the tournament as the fourth team in the region, but upset top-seeded Pelham in the semifinals. Terrell County and Pelham had both beaten Seminole County in the last week of the regular season.
Seminole had a slight 18-14 lead at the half, but the Lady Greenwave came out with renewed intensity to begin the second half and scored the first five points to take a 19-18 lead. The teams battled back and forth the rest of the game until Mathis put the game away late.
Mathis led Seminole County with 18 points and Tee'Leah Hale scored 17 for the winners.
Jentaiya Rushing led Terrell County with nine points while Jamanana Smith and Alicia Huckaby each added eight.
The teams headed to the state playoffs from Region 1-A are Calhoun County, Mitchell County, Seminole County and Quitman County in boys and Seminole County, Terrell County, Pelham and Randolph-Clay in girls.
