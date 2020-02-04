It’s national signing day but Sherwood Christian’s record-setting quarterback won’t be putting his signature on a letter-of-intent Wednesday. Sherwood senior Ketavion Curry is still looking for that perfect fit and has not made his decision.
In the 2019 football season Curry set school records with 988 rushing yards for the most in a single season and 2583 career rushing yards. He also set the school record for the most career touchdowns with 29. Curry has offers, but just hasn’t found that perfect fit. The Eagles had a good season but were disappointed they didn’t get to the state playoffs.
“We had a great team, but we had a lot of challenges and were never able to put it all together,” Curry said. “We had so many injuries. We would get one of our seniors back on the field and then another one would get hurt. It just didn’t all happen like it could have.”
Curry wants to play football but is also currently distracted by Sherwood’s basketball team. The Eagles are currently competing in the state basketball playoffs and Curry is a starter on the basketball team.
“I’m wanting to find something that feels like home,” Curry said. “I don’t want to go too far from home because I want to be close enough for my family to come. I'm really not leaning one way or another.”
“He is looking at a number of different issues,” said Sherwood Christian head coach Chad Evans. “The depth chart, playing time, the program, the school and all of those type of things.”
Curry played quarterback for the Eagles and wants to play either quarterback or running back at the college level.
“He is a perfect fit for a program that wants a dual-threat quarterback or plays the triple option,” said Evans. “He is not going to be that perfect drop back pocket passer, but there are lots of programs where he would fit well. He could also be a great asset on special teams.”
Another factor in his decision is his choice of majors. Curry plans to pursue a degree in music and plans to be a music producer after college.
Curry was key member of the senior class at Sherwood Christian during the season. With only 21 players on the roster, eight were seniors and had been playing together since eighth grade. His teammate Caleb Wiley will be signing a letter of intent Wednesday during a ceremony at the school.
Evans said his team next year will be much different and the Eagles will have to rely heavily on younger players.
“We’re looking to the future,” said Evans. “We won’t have the experience we had last year, but we have some younger guys that will step up. Our eighth grade group looks good, so we will be young but we have our eyes on the future.”
