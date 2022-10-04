SYLVESTER — The Worth County Rams football team is 6-0 for the first time since 1989 and heading into a Friday night matchup with top-ranked and defending state champion, Fitzgerald (5-0).
While it is a big game with region title implications, Worth County head coach Jeff Hammond is working to make sure his team understands this is not the only big game they will play.
"It is a big game because it is a region game," said Hammond. "But whether we win or lose it is just the next game. I want my team to understand that if we really want to win the region, all of these games are big games."
Both Worth County and Fitzgerald are coming off close wins against Dodge County. The Rams beat Dodge County 47-38 in a shootout where Worth County quarterback Chip Cooper threw for more than 400 yards and six touchdowns, and earned the GHSF (Georgia High School Football Daily) player of the week for the state of Georgia. Fitzgerald has had the week off after beating Dodge 20-12;
"Chip did a fantastic job Friday night and he is getting all the credit, which he deserves, but we had receivers who had a great night, too," said Hammond. "D'ontae Fulton had 150 yards and three touchdowns on five receptions, Parker Weaver had two touchdowns and almost 100 yards on eight catches, Quan Frier had a touchdown and a hundred yards on five receptions and Kaden Chester had almost 70 yards catching the ball and 40 on the ground, so it was all of them too that had a great night."
Hammond thinks the passing game might be the key Friday night against Fitzgerald.
"Fitzgerald is the king of the mountain right now," the coach said. "They are the measuring stick because of where they are in their program. They have been to back-to-back state championship games and won the last one. They are going to stop the run and force you to throw," Hammond said. "And not only do they stop the run, but they also intercept a lot of passes. We have to know that going in."
Regardless of the outcome this Friday night, the Rams still have a bye week and then three big region games after a week off and all three games are out of town. After a week off the Rams will travel to Hazelhurst to play Jeff Davis, then to Americus to face Sumter County, and then close the regular season against rival and No. 3- ranked Cook. Still, this season is not exactly what Hammond imagined in his first year at Worth County.
"We are blessed to be where we are. We've had some breaks that have helped, but we set some goals early on," the coach said. "We wanted to win the region and play for a state championship, but I never really dreamed we would be sitting a 6-0 right now. I always consider the non-region games as preseason and I hoped we would come out of that 3-1 and then opening the region with Berrien and Dodge County - they both have excellent football teams. Dodge is 1-4 but could very easily be 4-1 right now."
So what is making the difference this season?
"After I got here and saw what we had, I told the players that I would always be upfront and straight with them. And I told them, what we have here is an 8-2 or 9-1 football team. And I think that has helped us get over the 'Woe is me' mindset. I told them upfront that we would face adversity and there would be problems but we just have to keep working and fight through that adversity and find a way to win. That has become our team motto, 'Just find a way to win' and so far we have done that."
It hasn't hurt that the offense, led by Cooper, is humming on all cylinders.
"We knew Chip was good but he is getting even better," said the coach. "Last week he performed more like a quarterback, standing in the pocket and throwing and not just running any time there was a challenge. He is getting better every game. And the offensive line, they are getting better and better also."
Hammond said the offensive line was the biggest question mark heading into the season and is now making a big difference for the team. The line is very young with very little varsity football experience, but they are turning things around.
"Coach Pearce has done a fantastic job with the line. We told these guys they had the hardest job on the field and they would get no credit or recognition and took up the challenge anyway and have really turned things around."
The Rams haven't cracked the state rankings just yet, but they are still on top of Region 1-AA heading into game seven of the season. That has fans in Sylvester talking and taking notice. No matter what happens Friday night, Worth County seems to be back to the Worth County of years past. A win against the state's top-ranked team would make things even brighter for Hammond and the Rams.
