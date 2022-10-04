IMG_4769.jpg

The Worth County football team is off to its first 6-0 start since 1989.

 Special Photo

SYLVESTER — The Worth County Rams football team is 6-0 for the first time since 1989 and heading into a Friday night matchup with top-ranked and defending state champion, Fitzgerald (5-0).

While it is a big game with region title implications, Worth County head coach Jeff Hammond is working to make sure his team understands this is not the only big game they will play.

Recommended for you

Tags