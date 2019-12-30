AUBURN, Ala. – For the second time this season, Auburn junior Unique Thompson has been named SEC Player of the Week for women’s basketball, the league office announced Monday.
Thompson continued her nation-leading double-double streak with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s win over Jacksonville State in the only action of the week for Auburn. She scored 16 of those points and grabbed six rebounds in the second half as the Tigers wrapped up non-conference play with a 62-53 win over the in-state rival Gamecocks.
Dating back to last season, Thompson has a double-double in 12 straight games, the longest active streak in the nation. She leads NCAA women’s basketball – all divisions – with 11 double-doubles so far this season, and she is also the national leader in offensive rebounds per game (5.6). Within the SEC, Thompson is the league’s leading rebounder with 12.2/game and is fourth in scoring at 18.9 points/game.
This is the second weekly honor for Thompson this season and the third Player of the Week selection of her career. Overall, it is the fifth time she has been honored by the SEC; she was Freshman of the Week twice during the 2017-18 season.
Thompson and the Tigers ring in the New Year with the start of SEC play Thursday night in Nashville as Auburn faces Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. The game can be seen on SEC Network as part of whiparound coverage from all seven league games that night.