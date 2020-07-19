Despite spring cancellations, Lee County High School football has resumed practice, and head coach Dean Fabrizio said his team is working hard to meet expectations.
When Fabrizio first started at Lee County in 2009, the Trojans were coming off an 0-10 season. Now, Lee County enters its 12th season under Fabrizio, who has a 92-38 record in that span. He has led Lee to region tites in 2013, 2017 and 2018. Lee won its first state championship in 2017 and repeated in 2018.
“It’s been a gradual process here,” Fabrizio said. “We went from my first year just trying to win a game, to just trying to make the playoffs, to just trying to play to Thanksgiving… and next thing you know it’s can we repeat as state champions?”
Fabrizio said players, coaches and the community have all worked and supported the team’s journey to this point. The program embraces the high expectations, even amid an upcoming season filled with uncertainty.
“We understand that people expect us to be good, and we expect to be good every year,” Fabrizio said.
Lee County began with team Zoom meetings while the lockdown due to COVID-19, and started holding workouts June 7 when GHSA allowed practice to resume. While abiding by the guidelines put in place, Fabrizio said he’s pleased with the team’s performance over the past month with participation from about 55 freshmen and 135 sophomores through seniors.
In the past, the team’s summer revolved around a more consistent schedule. Although circumstances change every week now, Fabrizio said his players have adapted and react well to the changes.
“We’re making sure that safety is our top priority,” said Fabrizio. “But, we’ve been able to get a lot of things done. It’s been different, and we didn’t have practice for three months. But, they came back, didn’t miss a beat and were ready to get to work.”
Lee County has won more games than any team in the top three classes for the past three seasons. Fabrizio highlighted players such as Caleb McDowell, Chauncey Magwood and Jeffrey Bryan are among those returning with experience, and have been part of the program’s recent successes.
“We have a lot of guys that are all a year older, a year bigger, a year stronger and a year wiser,” Fabrizio said.
Fabrizio said the team is abiding by the GHSA guidelines and its decision, but expects to play football and is prepared to meet their expectations.
“It’s been a year of adjustments, but you know, that’s how it is right now and we’ve adapted to it,” said Fabrizio. “They’re just excited to be here.”
