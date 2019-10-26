And then there were two...Rebekah Cooper hit a solo home run and Rhiannon Belcher doubled to the fence to knock in two runs as the top-ranked Lee County Lady Trojans beat Dacula 3-2 Saturday afternoon in the state championship tournament. Abby Hughes pitched all seven innings and recorded the win on the mound. The Lady Trojans are now playing Pope (29-4) who has not lost in the tournament. That means Lee County must beat Pope twice to win the state championship.
The game is now in a rain delay in the third inning with Pope up 3-0. The game will resume at 7:30 p.m. if the fields are in decent condition to play. If not the game will resume Monday at Pope High School in Marietta.
The Lady Trojans blasted Northgate 13-5 Saturday morning to move on the next game in the state championship softball tournament.
The Lady Trojans jumped out to an 11-0 lead on the Lady Vikings of Northgate which gave senior pitcher Abby Hughes a chance to rest. However, in the fifth inning Northgate pushed four runs across and Hughes returned to the mound to finish the fifth and get three outs in the sixth. Juliana Franklin finished the game on the mound for Lee County.
Check back for details of Lee County’s quest for a first-ever state championship at albanyherald.com.