Here is the updated schedule for the MLK Classic at Monroe High School for Monday, January 20th.
11:00 a.m.
Lee County girls vs. Crisp County girls
12:30 p.m.
Worth County boys vs. Greenville boys
2:00 p.m.
#3-ranked Terrell County boys vs. Colquitt County boys
3:30 p.m.
Colquitt County girls vs. #1-ranked Greenville girls
5:00 p.m.
Monroe girls vs. #1-ranked Americus-Sumter girls
6:30 p.m.
Lee County boys vs. Carver boys
8:00 p.m.
#9 Monroe boys vs. #2 Americus-Sumter boys
