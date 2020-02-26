If you want to catch another glimpse of the Braves from spring training, their games Wednesday and Sunday will be televised live on MLB Network in the Atlanta TV market.
The Braves will play the Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota on Wednesday and the Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers on Sunday. Both telecasts are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Left-hander Sean Newcomb, vying for a spot in the Braves' starting rotation, is slated to start the Wednesday afternoon game, his spring training debut.
The Braves' first two exhibition games were televised last weekend on Fox Sports Southeast, and 10 more of their Grapefruit League games are scheduled to air live in Atlanta on various national or regional networks.
That includes the March 6 game against the Red Sox in North Port on ESPN and six more spring training games on Fox Sports South or Fox Sports Southeast. Four of the FSSO/FSSE games will be simulcasts of the opposing teams' broadcasts.
Braves broadcasters Chip Caray and Jeff Francoeur, both of whom worked last weekend's games, won't be back in the booth until the March 22-23 games from North Port on Fox Sports Southeast and South, respectively.
BRAVES' REMAINING SPRING TRAINING TV SCHEDULE
(Includes all games scheduled to be televised live in the Atlanta TV market.)
Feb. 26, Baltimore, 1:05 p.m., MLB Network
March 1, Boston, 1:05 p.m., MLB Network
March 6, Boston, 1:05 p.m., ESPN
March 11, Minnesota, 1:05 p.m., Fox Sports South (FSSO)-
March 15, Minnesota, 1:05 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast (FSSE)-
March 16, Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m., FSSO-
March 19, St. Louis, 1:05 p.m., FSSE-
March 20, Houston, 1:05 p.m., MLB Network
March 22, Toronto, 1:05 p.m., FSSE
March 23, Boston, 1:05 p.m., FSSO -- -- Simulcast of opposing team's broadcast
