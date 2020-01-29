One of the biggest coaching opportunities in Georgia high school football is available today after the Valdosta school board fired football coach Alan Rodemaker Tuesday night by a 5-4 vote.
Rodemaker and the Wildcats won the state championship in 2016, the first time Valdosta has won a state title in 18 years. This year the Wildcats were 10-3 and lost in the state quarterfinals. The Wildcats finished second in Region 1-AAAAAA this year after losing to Lee County 53-50 in a wild game in Valdosta. Four of Region 1-AAAAAA's teams were in the Elite Eight- or the quarterfinals this past season. Richmond Hill knocked the Wildcats out of the playoffs by a 16-14 score. Valdosta’s other loss this season came at the hands of crosstown rival Lowndes by a 24-0 score.
Rodemaker joined the football staff at Valdosta in 2010 as defensive coordinator under then-head coach Rance Gillespie and had compiled a 36-17 record in four seasons.
Rodemaker’s son, Tate, was the team’s senior quarterback this year and has committed to Florida State. He passed for 3,234 yards and 43 touchdowns and was named first-team all-state.
The school board was divided on a motion that was moved to renew Rodemaker’s role as head coach. Voting to retain Rodemaker were Stacy Bush, Kelly Wilson, Trey Sherwood and Tad Moseley, according to the Valdosta Daily Times. Opposed were Debra Bell, Kelisa Brown, Warren Lee, Liz Shumphard and Tyra Howard.
