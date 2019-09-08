The top-ranked and defending national champion Valdosta State Blazers looked the part Saturday night as they blew out the Albany State Golden Rams 38-3 in the season opener at a packed Albany State Coliseum. A huge crowd that spilled onto the hills surrounding the field and along the fences watched as the Blazers dominated every aspect of the game. In ASU stats the crowd size was recorded as 5,011 in attendance.
After the Rams initial drive stalled, punter Gabriel Ballanis nailed a kick that put the Blazers at their own three-yard line – 97 yards away. It didn’t faze the Blazers. Quarterback Rogan Wells quickly threw to Brian Saunds just over the outstretched arms of ASU’s Malachi Brown and the Blazers were already to the 40-yard line. The Blazers used a variety of quick, short passes to the outside and mixed them in with runs by Jamar Thompkins and quarterback keepers by Wells to move efficiently down the field and put the first points on the board.
Things started to get ugly quickly for the Rams when the Blazers got the ball again just a couple of plays later as Cory Roberts picked off a pass from ASU’s Kelias Williams and ended up at the 28-yard line. A couple of passes by Wells put the ball close to the goal line and Thompkins ran in for the second touchdown of the quarter.
The Rams finally got some offense clicking when Williams hit Rashad Jordan that he took up to the 44- yard line on the next drive. Williams then broke a big run down to the 26-yard line and the Rams were looking good with a first down deep in Blazer territory. A bad snap on third down left the Rams with a fourth down at the 22 and Ballinis came out for a field goal attempt. The kick sailed just right off the goal post and the Blazers took over.
The Blazers put two more touchdowns up before the half and were firmly in control at the break at 28-0.
The Ram defense had more success against the Blazers in the second half, holding them to only one second half touchdown and a late field goal with less than a minute to play. That one scoring drive for the Blazers in the second half went 94 yards and ended with a four-yard run by Ivory Durham.
On offense, the Rams showed some life as well. Tracy Scott broke a 50-yard run through the Blazer defense and put the Rams on the Valdosta 30-yard line. The drive stalled again, but this time Ballinis split the uprights with his kick for a 39-yard field goal to finally get Albany State on the board.
At the end of the third quarter the Rams got close again, moving all the way down to the nine-yard line before the Blazer defense held. Instead of trying a field goal, the Rams went for it on fourth down and Williams’ pass fell incomplete.
In all the Blazers rolled up 426 yards of offense compared to 240 for Albany State. Blazers QB Well connected on 21 of 24 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns. ASU’s Williams completed five of 14 attempts for 66 yards and suffered two interceptions. He led the rushing attack with 81 yards on 14 carries. Tracy Scott rushed for 59 yards on five carries for the Rams.
The Golden Rams will now take their hopes for a first win to Clinton, Mississippi where they will face the Mississippi College Choctaws next Saturday night. The Choctaws opened Saturday with a 45-7 loss to Alcorn State. Game time Saturday night is 7 p.m. central time.