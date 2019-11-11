VALDOSTA, Ga. – Albany State University men's basketball team fell to the No. 12-ranked Valdosta State men's basketball team 93-87 in a highly contested matchup Saturday afternoon at The Complex. Albany State fell to 1-1 with six players in double figures while VSU had four starters in double figures. .
Randy McClure and Joshua Jerome had 16 points each for the Golden Rams. McClure was 7 of 11 from the field with one triple and went a perfect 1 of 1 from the line, while Jerome was 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 6 from the stripe.
VSU outrebounded ASU 34-26 for the game, while never trailing in the contest.
The Golden Rams shot 36 of 69 from the field for 52.2 percent, while staying in the game on 8 of 18 from range as ASU was just 7 of 13 from the line.
VSU jumped out to a double-digit lead for much of the first half and settled for a 51-41 lead at intermission. ASU shot 18 of 33 from the field and was 1 of 4 from the stripe in the first half. While the Blazers shot 56.3 percent for the half on 18 of 32, while going 11 of 12 from the line.
The Golden Rams opened the second half with a 7-0 run and cut the deficit to three on a triple from Jereome at 51-48. VSU pushed the lead back to seven a number of times and an emphatic dunk from Agee pushed the lead to 10 at 73-63 with 8:55 left.
Two free throws from Smith gave VSU an 88-77 lead with 2:15 remaining, as the Golden Rams would not go away quietly, cutting the deficit back to six at 93-87 on a dunk from Brown with 12 seconds left for the final bucket.
The Golden Rams will welcome the Blazers to campus in its home season opener on Thursday, November 14th at 7:30 p.m.