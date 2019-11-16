ALBANY, Ga. – In a hard fought battle the Albany State University men's basketball fell to No. 12-ranked Valdosta State men's basketball in close 64-58 loss on Thursday evening.
Albany State outshot the Blazer finishing with 37.1 percent for the game, however both teams had a strong defensive performance. ASU had two players in double figures led by 11 points each from Randy McClure and Kamil Brown. Randy McClure recorded his first double-double of the season finishing with 11 points and 12 rebounds. McClure was 4 of 8 from the field with four assists and three steals. Kamil Brown added 11 points on 5 of 13 from the field with going one –for-two from the free throw line. Mario Young added seven points and two rebounds with one assist.
VSU led by as many as 18 in the second half, as the Blazers opened the final stanza with a 17-8 run capped with a triple from Jones for a 52-34 lead with 13:29 left in the contest.
The Golden Rams (1-2) responded with a 14-0 run to pull within 52-48 with 8:37 remaining, but the Blazers dug deep pushing the lead back to double digits for a 62-51 lead with 5:15 left in the contest.
ASU wouldn't go quietly, however, as Titus Burns hit a trey with 3:02 left for a 62-56 score as the teams couldn't get the baskets to fall down the stretch
VSU used an 11-2 run for an 18-8 lead on back-to-back three's from Smith with 12:05 left in the first half, but the Golden Rams quickly cut the deficit to four with a run of their own at 18-14 capped on a triple from Jamarcis Nunally. VSU pushed the lead back to double-digits, once again, as Smith was on fire from deep for a try and a 25-14 lead with 10:48 left.
Later in the half, ASU pulled to within three on a jumper from McClure with 4:04 left at 27-24, but the Blazers closed the frame on an 8-2 run for a 35-26 lead at intermission. ASU finished the first half going 10 of 26 from the field, also added four triples. VSU shot 40.5 percent for the half on 15 of 37 from the field, while going 4 of 12 from three point line.