Albany State's Rashad Jordan (in blue) pulls in a pass from quarterback Dionte Bonneau for a 23-yard touchdown play just before halftime in Saturday's game at the Albany State Coliseum. Jordan also caught a touchdown pass from Isaiah Knowles in the fourth quarter but the Golden Rams fell to Valdosta State 21-16. Joran is a senior from Atlanta who played high school football at Cedar Grove.
Albany State's Rashad Jordan (0) and Devon Dorsey (7) celebrate in the end zone after Jordan caught a 23-yard touchdown pass just before halftime to give the Golden Rams a 10-7 lead over Valdosta State.
Albany State's Rashad Jordan (in blue) pulls in a pass from quarterback Dionte Bonneau for a 23-yard touchdown play just before halftime in Saturday's game at the Albany State Coliseum. Jordan also caught a touchdown pass from Isaiah Knowles in the fourth quarter but the Golden Rams fell to Valdosta State 21-16. Joran is a senior from Atlanta who played high school football at Cedar Grove.
Albany State's Rashad Jordan (0) and Devon Dorsey (7) celebrate in the end zone after Jordan caught a 23-yard touchdown pass just before halftime to give the Golden Rams a 10-7 lead over Valdosta State.
ALBANY - The Valdosta State Blazers scored two third-quarter touchdowns to overtake the Albany State Golden Rams and then held on for a 21-16 win Saturday night in front of a standing-room-only crowd (on the home side) at the Albany State Coliseum. The statistic that stands out from the game was rushing yardage. The Blazers ran up 285 yards on the ground while the Golden Rams managed just 71.
The Golden Rams held a 10-7 halftime lead thanks to an interception by Robert Floyd, a sophomore from Ft. Lauderdale. Floyd picked off the pass from Valdosta State quarterback Sammy Edwards and raced down to the 23-yard line with only 28 seconds left in the half.