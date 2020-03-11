ALBANY - Valdosta State’s Alec Aleywine pitched eight and a third strong innings, hit a double, and scored twice Monday afternoon to lead the Blazers past the Albany State Golden Rams 7-1 at Golden Rams Field on the ASU West Campus in Albany.
Aleywine gave up just six hits and one run while striking out six batters to help the Blazers improve to 13-6 on the season and end a three-game skid.
The Blazers got on the board first in the top of the second inning against ASU starter Blaylor Galice. Aleywine doubled to put runners on second and third with no outs after David Mayberry singled to start the inning. Mike Christopoulos and Jakob Sessa followed with sacrifice flies to score Mayberry and then Aleywine.
The Golden Rams responded in the bottom of the second when Travis Ray, Jr opened the inning with a home run. It was the only time the Golden Rams were able to score against the Blazers.
Aleywine and Mayberry scored again in the fourth thanks to an error and a double from Chrstopolous. Valdosta State added another run in the fifth and two more in the seventh.
Galice took the loss on the mound for ASU, pitching four innings and giving up four runs, three earned. He allowed four hits and one walk. He was followed on the mound by Tre Turner, Jon Henry, and Jordan Griffin.
TJ Thomas, Chasen Roulhac, Nate Lloyd, Kevin Bryant and Will Barry all had hits for the Golden Rams.
The loss drops the Golden Rams to 8-10 on the season and will face defending conference champion Spring Hill for three games this weekend. Friday night’s game is set for 6 p.m. at Golden Rams Field and Saturday’s double header begins at 1:00 p.m. Saturday is Community and Alumni Day at the baseball field with several attractions for fans including a bouncy house.
