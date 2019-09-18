THE BASICS:
Score: Albany State 0, Valdosta State 3 (25-17, 25-13, 25-22)
Records: Valdosta State 5-4, Albany State 2-5
THE LEAD: The visiting Albany State University Golden Rams yielded a 3-0 loss to Valdosta State in its 2019 home-opener Tuesday evening.
FIRST SET:
Albany State jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set, but VSU had six-straight serves for a 6-5 lead for the Blazers.
ASU built the lead to 14-11 capped on a miscue by the Blazers and a timeout by VSU.
Following the timeout, the Golden Rams pushed the lead to 16-12, but the Blazers served 12-straight points for a 24-17 lead and a kill from Kayla Widera gave VSU the first set victory.
SECOND SET:
VSU used another long service in the second set for a 16-10 lead and then later the Blazers had five-straight serves for a 22-13 lead.
Widera served the final two points with a pair of kills for a 25-13 victory.
After leading 9-8, VSU closed the set on a 15-5 run for the 2-0 lead.
THIRD SET:
In the third set, the Blazers got off to a 12-5 start with two VSU players each lengthy serves in the early going.
The Blazers pushed the lead to 20-13 on six-straight VSU services, but ASU's Jordyn Terrell responded with five-straight serves, pulling ASU within 21-17.
Tomiah Jones pulled the Golden Rams within 23-21, but a kill from Mooney and then an error by the Golden Rams ended the match.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS:
Albany State hit .144 with 34 kills in 125 swings as the Golden Rams were led by nine kills from Jannai Cheeks and 13 digs from Jolesia McClenton.
ASU held a 5-1 lead in blocks.
VSU hit .250 for the match with 43 kills in 128 swings. Reyes Perez added 29 assists, while Rebecca Sills came up with a game-high 18 digs.
UP NEXT:
Albany State will return home to host Clark Atlanta University on Sept. 19th at HPER Gymnasium. First serve is set for 6 p.m.