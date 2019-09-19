ALBANY, Ga. – The Albany State University women's soccer team yielded a 2-0 decision to the visiting Valdosta State Blazers despite a great effort. VSU used two goals in the second half to lift the Valdosta State women's soccer team to victory at Wednesday evening.
The Golden Rams was led by Thuto Ramafifi who had three shots with one on goal. Maria Bacillio allowed two scores between the posts and collected eight saves.
VSU held a 15-13 lead in shots and a 10-7 lead in shots on goal in the contest. The Blazers was led by Ashley Lewis who had four shots with two on goal and assisted on the first score, while Zhanee Anderson tallied the second assist.
After a scoreless first half, VSU came out firing in the second as the Blazers scored their first goal three minutes into the final stanza. Bacillio came out to challenge off the assist from Lewis and Tennant put it past her for the game winner.
ASU will travel to Livingston, Alabama for a non-conference matchup against the University of West Alabama on Saturday, September 22ndat 1 p.m. (CST).