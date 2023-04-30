Apr 7, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jared Shuster (45) throws against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
A little more than a month since learning they would begin the season in Atlanta’s rotation, Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd are with Triple-A Gwinnett, experiencing those valuable and often frustrating growing pains.
Dodd allowed six runs and six hits (two doubles and a homer) while completing just three innings against Buffalo on Friday night. Shuster then surrendered nine hits (four doubles and two homers) over four innings against that same opponent on Saturday.
Both left-handers have made three starts since being sent down after a pair of starts each for Atlanta.
Shuster posted a 1.74 ERA over 20 2/3 innings during Spring Training, living up to the expectations set when MLB Pipeline ranked him the Braves’ top prospect. But he showed he wasn’t quite ready for the Majors as he allowed 12 hits, issued nine walks and posted an 8.31 ERA while totaling just 8 2/3 innings in two starts for Atlanta.
Shuster has produced a 3.46 ERA while recording 12 strikeouts and issuing 10 walks over 13 innings for Gwinnett. The walk total is high but also a product of the five free passes he issued while pitching in wintry conditions in Omaha on April 20.
Dodd came out of nowhere to earn a rotation spot in Spring Training and then allowed just one run over five innings while making his MLB debut in St. Louis. Six days later, he gave up 10 hits and seven runs over 4 1/3 innings against the Padres.
Dodd, who ranks as the Braves’ No. 10 prospect, has posted a 4.91 ERA over the three starts he has made for Gwinnett. Four of the eight walks he has issued over 14 2/3 innings were collected during a six-inning start during that same chilly week that impacted Shuster’s command in Omaha.
Highlights from each of the Braves’ affiliates:
GWINNETT
Braden Shewmake entered Sunday with an .838 OPS over his past 16 games. More encouraging is the .886 OPS he has produced in 34 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers. Orlando Arcia will regain his role as Atlanta’s starting shortstop when he returns from the injured list. But if Shewmake continues to produce encouraging offensive results, he’ll increase the odds of being in Atlanta’s lineup at some point this year.
DOUBLE-A MISSISSIPPI
Alan Rangel signed with the Braves in 2015 and was still at the Low-A level in 2019. The 25-year-old right-hander was non-tendered last winter and then re-signed with the Braves via a Minor League deal. He has recorded 19 strikeouts and issued just three walks while producing a 5.40 ERA over 18 1/3 innings this year.
HIGH-A ROME
AJ Smith-Shawver continues to show why other organizations have labeled him to be the best pitcher in the Braves’ system. The 20-year-old hurler has struck out 23 and issued just four walks while not allowing a run over his first three starts (14 innings). Smith-Shawver passed on the opportunity to be a quarterback at Texas Tech. It looks like he may have made the right choice.
LOW-A ROME
Owen Murphy’s scoreless streak ended when he surrendered a pair of runs over four innings against Columbia on Friday. The 19-year-old right-hander has a 1.59 ERA through his first three starts (11 1/3 innings). Murphy was taken with the 20th overall pick in last year’s MLB Draft.