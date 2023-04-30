MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

Apr 7, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jared Shuster (45) throws against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

 Brett Davis

A little more than a month since learning they would begin the season in Atlanta’s rotation, Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd are with Triple-A Gwinnett, experiencing those valuable and often frustrating growing pains.

Dodd allowed six runs and six hits (two doubles and a homer) while completing just three innings against Buffalo on Friday night. Shuster then surrendered nine hits (four doubles and two homers) over four innings against that same opponent on Saturday.

