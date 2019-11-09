VALDOSTA, Ga. – Seniors Alexandria James and Ciera Norman scored 20 and 14 points to lead the Albany State University women's basketball team in its 74-62 loss to the University of West Florida at The Complex on Friday.
ASU finished the contest shooting 38 percent in the game. UWF used a 13-2 run in the third quarter to erase a deficit to take the victory. The Argonauts trailed by eight early in the game and by one at the half.
ASU got to the free throw line six times and shot 83 percent from the stripe.
The Golden Rams secured a 34-33 lead at the half outscoring UWF in the first half. ASU came back growing its lead 37-33 early in the third, but UWF answered with four fast break layups during the run to take a 46-39 lead. Albany State tied the game at 50 and were within two at 60-58 with 6:39 to play when the Argos went on another run. UWF scored the next 10 points and ASU misfired on six shots.
ASU finished the contest with 22 points off of turnovers. The Golden Rams scored 26 points in the paint.