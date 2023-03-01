ALBANY - The Westover Patriots (22-7) advanced to the Final Four of the Class AAAA boy's state basketball tournament Wednesday night with a dominating fourth-quarter performance to beat top-ranked McDonough (26-5) 66-57. They will now face Pace Academy (23-7) of Atlanta who obliterated Baldwin 62-31 Wednesday night. 

This is the third year in a row the Patriots have reached the final four. The Patriots lost to Spencer in the state finals last year and lost to Fayette County in the Final Four in 2021.

