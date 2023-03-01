...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ TO 10 PM EST
/9 PM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ to 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Westover's Kemari Leverette (3) shoots for two in the fourth quarter against McDonough's Jaelen Kerbo (14). Leverette and the Patriots outscored the War Hawks 19-10 in the final quarter to win 66-57 and advance to the Final Four. It is the second year in a row the Patriots have knocked McDonough out of the tournament.
ALBANY - The Westover Patriots (22-7) advanced to the Final Four of the Class AAAA boy's state basketball tournament Wednesday night with a dominating fourth-quarter performance to beat top-ranked McDonough (26-5) 66-57. They will now face Pace Academy (23-7) of Atlanta who obliterated Baldwin 62-31 Wednesday night.
This is the third year in a row the Patriots have reached the final four. The Patriots lost to Spencer in the state finals last year and lost to Fayette County in the Final Four in 2021.
McDonough's Warhawks were rolling early in the third quarter with threes by Avante Nichols, Nigel Thomas, and two by Amon McDowell and led by eight midway through the third. Westover's Kemari Leverette swished a three from the corner late in the quarter and the Patriots closed the gap to 51-47 heading into the last quarter.
The Patriots turned the defensive pressure up to another level in the fourth quarter and though McDonough had some shots, the Westover defense had the top-ranked War Hawks off their game and those threes that were falling earlier, would not fall in the fourth. McDonough managed only 10 fourth-quarter points and when Westover's Travion Wheeler hit two fourth-quarter free throws the Patriots had tied the War Hawks 51-51.
Moments later Wheeler hit a colossal slam dunk to push Westover up 60-55 and the standing-room-only crowd roared insanely. If the noise was loud then, it went up another notch after Leverette hit two baskets back to back to give the Patriots a 64-55 lead with 1:30 seconds to play and McDonough called time to try to regroup. Westover principal William Chunn grabbed the Westover flag and ran down the sideline and though McDonough managed one more basket, it was all Westover at that point.
The Patriot offense was very well balanced with all five of the Patriot starters in double figures. Senior point guard Kavon Johnson led the way with 15 points, Leverette scored 13, Anthony Milton put in 12 and Wheeler and Tracy Williams added 11.
Pace Academy has been a regular in the state playoffs for years. They lost in the Sweet 16 to Butler in Class AA last year but won the AA state championship in 2021. The new multiplier set up by the GHSA before this school year moved Pace Academy from Class AA to Class AAAA.
Westover's Final Four game against Pace Academy is scheduled for Saturday at Ft. Valley State University in Ft. Valley. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. Saturday.
