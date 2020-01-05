The Westover Patriots showed up and showed out Saturday night in front of a packed house at the Boston Garden at Westover High School, beating crosstown rival and ninth-ranked Monroe 59-41.
The Monroe Golden Tornadoes (9-5) play a fast game with great guards that can kill you with three-pointers, but Saturday night the Patriots outran the Tornadoes and used a stingy defense to knock off their rivals. The Tornadoes had a rough night shooting, especially outside the arch.
The Patriots started quick. Keshay Walton drilled a three-pointer from the corner to put Westover ahead 11-4 four minutes into the game and the Patriots kept rolling, leading 23-8 after the first quarter.
The second quarter saw Monroe step-up their game a bit to begin with as they closed the gap slightly with their own defense and fast-paced game, but Shamir Wingfield swished a three-pointer to dampen Monroe’s mood and moved the lead to 31-12. Westover led 38-18 at the half.
In the second half the Golden Tornadoes used full court pressure that created several turnovers and easy baskets for Monroe and the Tornadoes eliminated the Patriot offense allowing only four third quarter points by Effin Smith. With that defense, Monroe closed the gap to 44-34 at the end of third.
In the fourth quarter the Tornadoes hit two three-pointers, their only ones of the night. The first was by senior Michael Rambo and the second by Cedric Johnson closed the gap to seven points – 46-39. But the Patriots would not be denied. Westover slowed the game down with a ball control offense and added another five points, including a slam dunk by Shawn Davis that brought Patriot fans to their feet.
As the emotions reared up and the fans roared, Westover got a call that ended any hopes the Tornadoes had. Monroe’s Dominik Henderson was called for his fifth foul of the game trying to block a shot, then was whistled for a technical foul. That gave Ezekiel Prince four shots at the free throw line and possession of the ball for the Patriots. Prince made three of four of those shots and Westover scored on the next possession, causing the roaring crowd to head toward the exits.
Walton, Prince and Isaac Abidde each scored 12 points to pace the Patriots while Winfield had 11 points.
Kareem Nixon led the Tornadoes with 13 points.
The girl’s game was the other way around. Monroe took off with a big early lead and Westover worked all night to close the gap. In the end, the Lady Tornadoes held on for a 42-37 victory.
Monroe (5-6) was up 26-16 at the half as Kenzia “Bubbles” Williams controlled the offense with some time shooting and excellent assists to teammates underneath the basket. The Lady Patriots (1-8), led by senior Kameron Shelley, closed the gap to 30-24 after three quarters and actually pulled to within one point, 32-31 with 4:50 remaining in the game. Monroe’s Jordan Elder responded with a three-pointer and Monroe went on to pull out to a 41-31 lead. Still the Lady Patriots fought back. Shelley hit a basket for the Patriots and Rayven Thurston stole the ball on the next possession and was fouled as she went in for the layup, but the ball didn’t drop into the basket on those free throws.
Williams led the Lady Tornadoes with 19 points and Elder followed with 10. Marnell Davis added eight.
Shelley led the Lady Patriots with 16 points and Ashanti Rue added seven.
Westover will travel to Columbus to take on Hardaway Tuesday night a region battle. Monroe will host Cook here in Albany on that night.