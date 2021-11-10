The Westover Patriots and Lady Patriots are looking to bring home some hardware this basketball season with returning stars from each team bringing back skills and leadership.
After a Friday night scrimmage in Edison against Calhoun County, the Patriots will open the season Saturday afternoon against Lee County at the Albany Civic Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. The Patriots and the Trojans are the two teams from the area that made the state Final Four last year, Westover in Class AAAA and Lee County in Class AAAAAA.
The Patriots will be looking for their first region title since 2017 and open the season ranked No. 9 in AAAA in the preseason poll. They finished third in the region last season behind Monroe and Dougherty. This season is expected to be just as competitive as Monroe is ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll, while Dougherty comes in at No. 10.
The Patriots lost two big pieces of their team last year in 6-foot-8 Isaac Abbide and point guard Shamir Wingfield. The Patriots ended last season with a 59-50 loss to Fayette County in the Final Four to complete a 13-6 overall record. The senior duo of Abidde and Wingfield accounted for 21 points per game, but more importantly senior leadership. Those senior duties now fall on Effrin Smith, Keshay Walton, Cameron Ball and Cameron Cromer. Cromer at 6-5 and sophomore Traveion Wheeler at 6-7 bring the height for the Patriots.
Kavon Johnson and Kemari Leverette also return for the Patriots.
It will be Coach Dallis Smith’s 21st year as the head coach of boys basketball at Westover and during his years the Patriots have won nine region titles, made the state playoffs 20 times, earned a spot in the Sweet 16 a total of 16 times, eight times in the Elite Eight, six appearances in the Final Four and once in the state championship game.
The Lady Patriots struggled through a 3-8 pandemic-shortened season last year and head coach Derek Pace is confident his team will be more competitive this season.
“We had a really strong summer this year,” Pace said. “We struggled earlier because we had not had much time to be together and develop as a team, playing only 11 games last year. We doubled that in the summer. The summer was a difference maker for us. They know the plays better. They are playing with more confidence. Now we have that family atmosphere and we are ready to look like Westover is supposed to look.”
Pace said he is looking for big things from his returning players such as Aniyah Donaldson, Rayven Thurston, La’Daja Caldwell and Ta’jah Lawson. Donaldson was an All-State and All-Region player a year ago and one of three seniors on the team. The others are A’Nya Johnson and Tiana Lamar.
“I’m counting on our backcourt to be strong with Donaldson and Thurston,” the coach said. "They had a lot of experience and skill.”
Pace did not say his girls would take the region, but he believes his team is ready to make a run for it.
“It’s going to be a very tough region,” he said. “All three Albany schools are going to be tough and Bainbridge is going to be a much stronger team this year. It will be a treat for fans in Albany to watch basketball this year because both the boys and girls teams are going to be good. I think we are going to be in the mix and I’m glad some people are talking about us, but it is going to be tough. I’m just ready for Westover to look like Westover.”
