The crosstown rivalry battle between Monroe and Westover was hot for a minute Friday night, but eventually the Westover Patriots took control, winning 28-6. But similar to Westover’s first game with Cook County, the Patriots started out slow and fell behind early. That is something Westover head coach Olten Downs is working to correct.
“The biggest thing for us right now is we are our own worst enemy,” Westover head coach Olten Downs said after the game. “We have to come out and play much faster. We just have to clean up some things. We have to get better week to week. We have to stop the unforced errors and we will be just fine.”
The Golden Tornadoes of Monroe struck first on an exciting 85-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jordan Edwards to wide receiver Robert Doctrie and they led 6-0 after the point after failed.
The Patriots got a big break and put points on the board when Isaiah Berry picked up a fumble on a punt return and took it into the endzone. The Patriots followed that with a one-yard run by Cameron Bergeron to extend the lead to 14-6 and then pushed the lead to 21-6 when quarterback Cameron Hopkins connected with Jordyn Williams on a 23-yard touchdown pass. Westover’s final touchdown came courtesy of another Monroe miscue when Donte’ Jefferson picked up an incomplete lateral pass and raced 30 yards in for the score. All of Westover’s PATs were converted by kicker Collins Giovingo.
Monroe will travel to Perry to play the Panthers next Friday night and Westover will be hosting Columbus High School at Hugh Mills Stadium for their first Region 1-AAAA contest of the season. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Robert Toombs 25 Westwood 12
In another area game that didn’t make Sunday’s paper, Robert Toombs Christian knocked off the Westwood Wildcats 25-12. After both teams fumbled the ball away, the Wildcats drew first blood late in the first quarter when quarterback Beau Shirah connected with Slater Stringer for a 25-yard touchdown pass. The PAT failed but the Wildcats were up 6-0. RTCA responded with a touchdown of their own, again with a failed PAT and teams were tied at 6-6 until Stringer picked off a RTCA pass and raced in for the touchdown and Westwood led 12-6 at the half. This was the third game in a row where the Wildcats picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown.
Robert Toombs took the lead late in the third quarter on a 55-yard touchdown run and led 13-12 heading into the final quarter. Both teams dealt with lots of cramping with the heat and the exhaustion of players playing both sides of the ball. RTCA added a 16-yard touchdown run and a 45-yard TD pass to end the scoring.
Westwood is now 1-2 on the season and will host Piedmont Academy Thursday night in Camilla at Centennial Stadium. Kick-off is set for 6:30 p.m.