ALBANY — The Westover track and field teams swept the girls and boys Region 1-AAAA titles Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany as the Patriots edged out Thomas County Central, which finished second in divisions.
Dougherty finished third in both girls and boys competitions. The Westover boys came up strong in distance running with one-two finishes in both the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200, as well as the top spot in the 3,200 relay. The Westover girls took the region titles in only five events, compared to eight for Thomas Central, but the depth of the Westover team in second- and third-place finishes put the Lady Patriots on top in total points.
"I am proud of both of our teams," said Westover head coach Joseph Myricks. "Our girls, which are mostly ninth- and 10th-graders, are a really strong group of runners who will have a chance to win state before they graduate, if they stay together. Our boys were actually short-handed and still pulled off the victory, which shows the perseverance of our team."
Thomas Central's Anna James dominated in the distance races for the girls. She took home individual region titles in three events — the 800, the 1,600 and the 3,200. She was also on the relay team that gave Thomas Central a region title in the 3,200 relay. In her individual 3,200, she lapped all of her competitors and finished the race more than two minutes ahead of her nearest opponent.
Thomas County Central's D'Metrion Spencer took home the title as the fastest girl on the track, edging Westover's Madison Mitchell by .08 of a second. Mitchell turned around and edged Spencer in the 200 in a photo finish. That race was possibly the tightest race of the day and it had to be re-run because there was a problem with getting accurate results the first time. Westover's Taylor Singleton finished third in the 100 and fourth in the 200 and will also compete in sectionals on May 8.
Westover's Destiny Love and Lynziria Thomas finished 1-2 in the girls' 400, while teammates Adrienne Daniels, Kimberly Daniels and Natanya Taylor took first, second and third place for the Lady Patriots in the 100 hurdles. Thomas County hurdler Sania Virgil won the 300 hurdles with Daniels crossing a half a second later, then Love in third and Taylor in fourth.
The Yellow Jackets from Thomasville won the 400 and 3,200 relays while Westover won the 1,600 relay.
In the field events, Thomas Central's Shameria Wright won the high jump, edging Destiny Love by one inch with Dougherty's Charity Bellamy in third. Bainbridge's Angel Peterson won both the long jump and triple jump. In the triple jump, Westover's Nina Daniels finished second while Dougherty's JaKiah Williams took third and Madison Duncan finished fourth.
Karli Hayes of Westover and teammate Faith Chung finished 1-2 in the pole vault with Dougherty's Gabrielle McCoy taking third.
Thomas County Central's Kalayah Clark won the discus with Monroe's Lacorria Gervin in second and Westover's Tania Lamar in third. Gervin took the title in the shot put with Westover's Tejah Lawson in second and Clark in third.
The fastest of the boys on the track was Thomas County Central's Tykeem Wallace, who won both the 100 and 200 races. Dougherty's Hassein Reid and Makel Bridges finished second and third for the Trojans. Monroe's Kason Jones took second in the 200 with Bridges in third again.
Jones, the defending state champion in the 400, won his race with Dougherty's Sergio White in second and Westover's Dante Hall in third. Dougherty's Antonio Knighton took the 800 with runners from Bainbridge, Donye Mills and Davonte Stepney in second and third. Westover's Kentavious Sessions finished fourth in that race.
In the 1,600, Sessions took second behind teammate Jaali Hart and then Sessions won the 3,200 for the Patriots with Hart in second.
Westover's Dante Walls took the top spot in the 300 hurdles with Anteavious Murphy of Bainbridge in second and Cameron Moore of Dougherty in third.
In the relays, Thomas Central won the 400, Dougherty won the 1,600 and Westover took the 3,200.
Isaiah Rayner won the high jump for Westover with Jodee Penrice in second and Dominik Henderson of Monroe in third. Sergio White of Dougherty won the long with two boys from Cairo, Terrance Peoples and Octavian Teal, taking second and third. In the triple jump, Henderson finished third for Monroe, with Trevon Campbell of Bainbridge winning the event and Jordan Jones of Thomas Central in second.
Westover's Cameron Griffin finished second in the pole vault behind Thomas Central's Ashton Jones. Isaac Moody gave the Patriots another win in the discus with his teammate Nicolas Lane in second and Monroe's Lonnie Leverette and Curtis Dukes taking third and fourth, respectively. Leverette won the shot put for Monroe with Moody in second and Westover's Dametris Green in third and Dougherty's Antonio Culbreath in fourth.
The top four competitors in each event will now compete in the sectionals on May 8 in Columbus.
