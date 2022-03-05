FORT VALLEY — Third-ranked Westover trailed No. 1 McDonough for most of Friday night's Class AAAA boys basketball semifinal game, but a late-game surge lifted the Patriots to a 42-39 victory and a berth to the state championship game.
Westover (25-3) will play Spencer on March 9 at 7 p.m. in Macon. Spencer advanced to the state title game by beating Marist 44-36 Friday.
"It's huge," Westover head coach Dallis Smith said of making it to the state championship game. "It's been a minute since anybody in the city of Albany has been there. I think I was the last one to go so being in the finals is a big deal."
Westover trailed 31-22 late in the third quarter, but the Patriots went on an 8-0 run (including a 3-pointer by Anthony Milton) to cut McDonough's lead to 31-30 with 3:36 remaining in the game.
McDonough (26-3) went almost five minutes without making a shot and finally broke the scoring drought when Da'Avion Thomas made a basket at the 3:20 mark of the fourth quarter.
With 2:53 left, Westover tied the game at 33-33 when Kemari Leverette made a 3-pointer.
McDonough reclaimed the lead with 2:36 remaining when Thomas made a free throw to put the Warhawks up 34-33. But that would be McDonough's final lead of the night.
With about 1:41 remaining, Leverette scored to give the Patriots a 35-34 lead.
With 39 seconds remaining, Keshay Walton made two free throws to put Westover up 37-34 and at the 25-second mark, McDonough's Howard Fagan made a three throw to make the score 37-35.
In the final seconds, both teams were charged with technical fouls. With 19 seconds left, McDonough was charged with a technical foul and Westover's Effrin Smith made two free throws to extend the Patriots' lead to 39-35. At the 17-second mark, Milton made a free throw to up Westover's lead to 40-35.
Then with nine seconds left, Westover was charged with a technical foul and Da'Avion Thomas made two free throws to cut the lead to 40-37.
With three seconds left, Da'Avion Thomas was at the free throw line again for Warhawks as he was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer. He made the first two but missed the third to make the score 40-39.
"We have no quit in this team. We started to get at people and the tide turned," Smith said. "I loved the grit that we showed. That's a lot of fight."
Except for a 2-2 tie early in the game, McDonough led the entire first half.
Late in the first quarter, Da'Avion Thomas nailed a 3-pointer to put the Warhawks up 10-4. McDonough led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Midway through the second quarter, McDonough extended its lead to 20-10 thanks to a Demauriye Gasque 3-pointer and then led 23-13 at halftime.
"I told them at halftime, 'it's far for over' and (Westover) fought and fought and they hit a couple more shots than we hit at the end of the day, they hit a couple more free throws than we did and that really was the difference in the game," McDonough head coach B.J. Thomas said. "I knew Westover was going to fight us. They were tough."
Da'Avion Thomas led all scorers with 14 while Gasque added 11 for the Warhawks.
Leverette led Westover with 12 while Walton and Smith scored 10 each.
"They're great; they have a great team," Smith said of McDonough. "They're long and lanky and athletic. They had a couple more shooters than I thought but my kids fought through it so I'm proud of them."
Westover, the Region 1-AAAA champion, beat Islands 90-40 in the first round, Luella 65-57 in the second round and Jefferson 63-56 in the quarterfinals.
McDonough, the No. 2 seed from Region 5-AAAA, beat Pickens 79-40 in the first round, Region 3-AAAA champion Benedictine 69-42 in the second round and Region 6-AAAA champion Druid Hills 53-48 in the quarterfinals.
"I'm extremely proud of this team," B.J. Thomas said. "They came into the season with high expectations and as far as I'm concerned, for the most part, we met those. We didn't win the whole thing, which was our goal, but for what they did and how we did in the region, in the regular season, some of the tough teams we beat I'm extremely, extremely proud of this group. They have no reason to hang their heads; I know the loss hurts them and it hurts me but they fought and I'm proud of them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.