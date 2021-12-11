MOULTRIE — The No. 8 ranked Westover Patriots remain unbeaten after blowing open a tied boys basketball game against Colquitt County Friday night by outscoring the Packers 21-7 in the third quarter and ending up with a 61-42 victory.
In the girls game, the Lady Patriots fell 45-43 in overtime when the Lady Packers' freshman Amareyia Knighton scored with four seconds remaining in overtime.
The Colquitt boys (0-6) started out strong against the Patriots (6-0) with a tight zone defense that kept the Patriots off balance and Westover had trouble hitting their shots. The Packers jumped out to a 10-1 lead early before the Westover full-court press caused a couple of turnovers that led to some Patriot points.
The Patriots closed the gap to 13-10 at the buzzer of the first quarter when Keshay Walton dropped in his first 3-pointer of the night. With the score tied 24-24 at the half, it was Walton who ignited the offense in the third quarter with two more 3-pointers to help Westover pull ahead. In the final period, it was Anthony Milton who kept the Patriots ahead with 11 fourth-quarter points.
Walton led the Patriots with 15, Milton scored 11 and Kavon Johnson added 10. Dy Williams scored 15 to lead the Packers and Montana Edwards followed with nine.
In the first varsity game of the night, the Lady Patriots did not allow the Lady Packers a single field goal in the first quarter. Westover led 8-3 after one quarter and the Lady Packers only had three free throws on the board. The Lady Packers could not get the ball inside against the Westover defense and shot several long 3-point shots but none went through the up until the second quarter. Westover led the entire game until just less than six minutes was left in the game when Carliss Johnson hit a 3-pointer to put Colquitt County up 37-35.
A basket by Anaiya Donaldson tied the game, but another 3-pointer from Johnson put the Lady Packers up 41-38 with only seconds remaining. Westover head coach Derek Pace called timeout twice to set up an inbounds play to try for the tie, but both failed. On the rebound of the second try, a Colquitt player was whistled for traveling and Westover got a third shot at it. This time the ball went to Lundun Walker who drilled the 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game.
Westover point guard Rayven Thurston went down with an injury early in the third quarter and tried to come back in the fourth quarter and the overtime period, but she was not able to compete for long each time. The overtime stayed tied at 43-43 for most of the extra period as both teams missed chances to take the lead, but Knighton's last-second lay-up sealed the win for the Lady Packers.
Donaldson led Westover with 13 points while Thurston and Walker each scored eight. Johnson and Jmaya Moore each scored 12 to lead Colquitt County and Knighton added eight.
Westover will host Terrell County Tuesday night in Albany. Colquitt County had a date with Lee County Saturday night and will travel to Bainbridge on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.