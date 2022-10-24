ALBANY — The Westover boys cross country team took the Region 1-AAAA championship last week at Robert A. Cross Magnet Middle School and the Westover girls finished a very close second.

Bainbridge junior Caden Godwin took first place in the boys race but Westover's Xavier Mallory led the Patriots with a fourth-place finish and Zion Clark finished seconds later in fifth. The Patriots also got top-10 finishes from Tyrese Williams, who finished in eighth place, and Stephan Herring, who crossed the finish line in 10th place. Edison Vicente completed the scoring for Westover in 15th place, giving the Patriots 42 points. Also competing for the Patriots were Andraus Anderson in 24th place and Rodrick Young in 26th place.

