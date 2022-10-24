The Westover boys cross country team pose with their region championship trophy after edging out Bainbridge last week at Robert Cross Middle School. The team will now travel to Carrolton for the state meet on November 5.
ALBANY — The Westover boys cross country team took the Region 1-AAAA championship last week at Robert A. Cross Magnet Middle School and the Westover girls finished a very close second.
Bainbridge junior Caden Godwin took first place in the boys race but Westover's Xavier Mallory led the Patriots with a fourth-place finish and Zion Clark finished seconds later in fifth. The Patriots also got top-10 finishes from Tyrese Williams, who finished in eighth place, and Stephan Herring, who crossed the finish line in 10th place. Edison Vicente completed the scoring for Westover in 15th place, giving the Patriots 42 points. Also competing for the Patriots were Andraus Anderson in 24th place and Rodrick Young in 26th place.
Bainbridge finished second with 47 points, Cairo was third with 73 points, Hardaway finished fourth with 85 points and Shaw was fifth with 92 points.
"These teams have worked so hard from the start of the year," said Westover cross county coach Maryann Plowden. "On the boys side, our boys set winning region as a goal for their season. They made this a part of the daily conversation at practice. Our senior, Zion Clark, kept pushing his teammates to focus on the goal. The persistence paid off with the win over tough competition from Bainbridge and Cairo for the team title."
The girls almost made it a clean sweep, taking second place, two points behind Bainbridge.
The Lady Patriots were led by Tania Lamar, who finished in third place individually, followed by Nina Daniel in fifth, Yaliza Wright in sixth and Destiny Love in ninth. Alannah Wilder finished in 17th place to end the scoring for the Lady Patriots. Cindy Sontay was next for Westover in 18th and Evelyn Vicente crossed in 21st place.
Bainbridge won with 35 points, Westover scored 37, Cairo finished third with 66 and Hardaway finished fourth with 85 points.
"On the girls side, we had several individuals who worked together to get our team in a great position," Plowden said. "Tania Lamar, Yaliza Wright and Nina Daniel have trained step by step together since August. They have helped push each other through some tough practices and tough races."
The Patriots will travel to Carrollton for the state meet on Nov. 5.