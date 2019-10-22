Runners from Westover High School won both the boys’ and girls’ region cross country races Tuesday in Columbus, and the Westover boys took the region title while the girls finished second.
Westover’s Henry Plowden won the boys’ race with a time of 16:44, and Shamia Jones won the girls’ race with a time of 20:29 to claim the top individual spots in the region for the Patriots.
As a team, the boys took the region title with 47 points and Hardaway took second with 65 points. Dougherty finished seventh with 192 points.
Scoring is based on the top five finishers with the lowest points winning. Following Plowden in first, Jared Osei finished fourth for Westover, followed by Kentavious Sessions in 12th, La’Mion Thompson 13th and Jose’ Trejo 17th.
Daniel Stewart, Jr. Finished 15th overall as the top finisher for the Dougherty boys.
In the girls’ race, Jones took first place seven seconds ahead of Columbus’ Heaven Allen who completed the course with a time of 20:36. However, Columbus won the region title with only 32 points because Columbus had five of the top ten finishers on the day. Columbus had the number 2 runner in Allen, then 6, 7, 8, and 9 were all from Columbus High.
Westover’s Anna Plowden finished fifth for the Lady Patriots, followed by Jayda Clark in 12th, Angela Santos in 17th place and Skye Johnson in 19th place. That gave Westover a score of 54.
Dougherty finished fifth in the girls’ race with 114 points. The top finisher for the Lady Trojans was Gabriella McCoy in 15th place.
The teams now head to Carrollton for the state cross country meet on November 1. The boys’ race in Carrollton begins at 9 a.m. followed by the girls at 9:30 a.m.