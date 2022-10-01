153.jpg

Lee County's Tim Ellis finished third in the varsity boys race of the Westover Invitational Saturday morning at Robert Cross Middle School.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — The Westover Cross Country Invitational drew hundreds of runners to Robert Cross Magnet Middle School Saturday morning, and one local winner had a little bit different take on a cross country race.

Deerfield-Windsor's Mangham Pippin won the middle school boys race on land he and his family know really well. The race started at Robert Cross Middle School, but part of the cross-country trail goes into a pecan farm owned by Pippin's dad Trey. Westover head coach Mary Ann Plowden said she was thankful the Pippins agreed to the use of the land since now is pecan season as well. Sherwood Christian's Natnael Russell was a close second in the middle school boys race.

