ALBANY — The Westover Cross Country Invitational drew hundreds of runners to Robert Cross Magnet Middle School Saturday morning, and one local winner had a little bit different take on a cross country race.
Deerfield-Windsor's Mangham Pippin won the middle school boys race on land he and his family know really well. The race started at Robert Cross Middle School, but part of the cross-country trail goes into a pecan farm owned by Pippin's dad Trey. Westover head coach Mary Ann Plowden said she was thankful the Pippins agreed to the use of the land since now is pecan season as well. Sherwood Christian's Natnael Russell was a close second in the middle school boys race.
In the varsity boys race, Grace Christian Academy's (Bainbridge) Walker Elrod claimed first place with a personal best time of 16 minutes, 47.30 seconds, five seconds ahead of Northside Columbus' Andrew Scarborough. Lee County's Tim Ellis placed third with a time of 17:09.93. Other local finishers in the top 20 were John Hoffpauir (Lee County) in 11th place, Jayden Miller (Dougherty) in 12th, and Sherwood Christian teammates Caleb Kendrick and Luke Bergrab in 13th and 17th, respectively.
Colquitt County won the boys team competition with 84 points and Northside Columbus came in second with 111. Lee County finished third with 114. Dougherty finished fifth, Sherwood Christian placed ninth, Westover 15th, and Monroe 16th.
Abigail Garner of Central of Phenix City (Ala.) won the varsity girls race with a time of 19:10.33, just ahead of Georgy Helmers of St. Anne Pacelli. Lee County's Olivia Vanderwalt was the top finisher from local schools, placing 11th overall and just in front of Monroe's Marianna Wright in 12th. Lee County's Hadiya Ali also placed in the top 20, crossing the line in 19th place.
St, Anne Pacelli had all five of their first finishers in the top 10 to win the girl's team competition with 29 points. Central of Phenix City was second with 54, Northside placed third with 74 and Lee County was fourth with 126. Westover placed seventh and Monroe ninth.
Deerfield-Windsor dominated the girls middle school race with seven of the top ten finishers. Margaret Hodges set a personal best time and won first place with Ada Hunt in second. Layla Williams of Central-Phenix City was third and Sherwood Christian's Julia Kendrick placed fourth. Deerfield-Windsor then added Macy Hatcher in fifth, Kaylee Hatcher in 6th, Sophia Logan in 7th, Ann Margaret Barrow in 8th, and Maggie Collins in ninth.
