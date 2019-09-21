The Westover Patriot cross country teams placed seven boys in the top 12 finishers and five girls in the top 12 to take sweep first place at the Monroe Cross Country Invitational at Robert Cross Magnet School Thursday in Albany.
Crisp County’s Thomas Rischar was the first to cross the finish line with a time of 17:02 and the next four finishers were all from Westover. Kentavious Sessions was next with a time 18:04 and Henry Plowden was followed with a time of 18:52. Jarod Osei (19:04) came in fourth and Emanuel Vicente (19:10) finished fifth. Jose’ Trejo (19:22) crossed the line eighth, Samuel Williamson (19:35) crossed tenth and Eddie Slappey was 12th with a time of 20:03.
Westover’s Shamia Jones finished first for the girls with a time 21:42 and Monroe’s Jordan Elder finished second crossing at a time of 22:40. Westover’s Jadon Osei took third place in a time of 22:58 and Dougherty’s Gabrielle McCoy was fourth, finishing in 24:29. Anna Plowden (7th), Jayda Clark (9th) and Bethany Brubaker (11th) were the other Westover finishers in the top 12.
Monroe’s girls made a run as a team and finished second overall. Camielle Milledge (6th), Nia Harris (10th), Kenzi Williams (14th), Marnell Davis (16th) and Tkesia Mitchell (19th) all finished in the top 20.
Results
Boys
1st Westover
2nd Crisp County
3rd - Monroe
4th - Seminole County
Girls
1st Westover
2nd Monroe
3rd Crisp Co.
4th Dougherty