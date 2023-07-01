Malachi Wheeler

Westover's Malachi Wheeler looks to pass after being double-teamed under the basket during Friday's final game of the summer against Westover. Wheeler and the Patriots shut down Monroe for a 28-17 win.

ALBANY - The largest summer crowd of the year gathered at Westover Friday evening to see crosstown rivals Westover and Monroe compete in the final game of the summer season. It was not the game Monroe fans had hoped to see.

Both teams employed in-your-face defensive efforts, but Westover, led by rising seniors Anthony Milton and Traevien Wheeler were slightly more efficient in getting the ball into the hoop. The Patriot defense didn't allow any easy shots and frustrated Monroe's scoring machine, including leading scorer Justin Burns.

