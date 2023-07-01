...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values around 106 to 111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Westover's Malachi Wheeler looks to pass after being double-teamed under the basket during Friday's final game of the summer against Westover. Wheeler and the Patriots shut down Monroe for a 28-17 win.
ALBANY - The largest summer crowd of the year gathered at Westover Friday evening to see crosstown rivals Westover and Monroe compete in the final game of the summer season. It was not the game Monroe fans had hoped to see.
Both teams employed in-your-face defensive efforts, but Westover, led by rising seniors Anthony Milton and Traevien Wheeler were slightly more efficient in getting the ball into the hoop. The Patriot defense didn't allow any easy shots and frustrated Monroe's scoring machine, including leading scorer Justin Burns.