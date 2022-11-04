Westover dominates Shaw 31-0, earns playoff spot

ALBANY - The Westover Patriots (3-7) scored the first four times they had possession of the football and kept Shaw from even getting into the red zone all night long as they dominated the Raiders and won 31-0 at Hugh Mills Stadium Friday night. The win and the shutout put the Patriots into third place in the region and earned Westover a playoff game next Friday night.
Bainbridge beat Cairo 53-20 to take first in the region and the Syrupmakers will take the second spot. Shaw, Hardaway, and Westover each had one region win but the tiebreakers gave Westover the third seed and the chance to play Spalding next week in Griffin.
"I am happy for our seniors," said Westover head coach Adam Miller. "This group of seniors deserves the opportunity to keep playing."
The Patriots began the scoring with a 22-yard field goal by kicker Edison Vicente. The Patriots had driven the ball all the way down the field but the drive stalled and Shaw stopped the Patriots at the three-yard line.
Early in the second quarter, the Patriots drove down the field again and quarterback Keyon Thomas scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak. Vicente's extra point attempt hit the upright, but Westover held a 9-0 lead.
After the Patriot defense forced another punt, senior playmaker Kavon Johnson returned the punt all the way up to the Shaw 38-yard line. Moments later Johnson caught a pass from Thomas that put the ball at the nine and senior runningback Aiden Griffin followed with a run up the middle for the touchdown.
The Patriots got the ball again when Shaw fumbled the kickoff and the Patriots had the ball at the 38 again. On the second play, Thomas lofted a pass to Johnson who raced past the defense and into the end zone for another Westover touchdown. A run up the middle by Anthony Chatmon for the two-point conversion put the Patriots up 24-0 at the half.
Chatmon picked off a Shaw pass early in the third and it looked as though the Patriots would score again. Westover was inside the 20-yard line when something happened in the middle of the line that had a Shaw players helmet fly into the air and an unsportsmanlike penalty called against the Patriots. Miller called time and brought his entire team together to discuss the issue but the Patriots couldn't recover and Shaw took over on downs.
DeAndre Chatmon scored the final touchdown for the Patriots in the fourth quarter on a short pass from Thomas.
The Raiders tried to score late in the game, but Rod Jones picked off a Shaw pass and gave the Patriots possession again at the 22 to preserve the shutout.