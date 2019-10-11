In a region game that featured two teams with only a single loss it was supposed to be close. It wasn't The Westover Patriots are now 5-1 on the season after dominating Shaw Thursday night in Columbus at Kinnett Stadium. The Patriots made some mistakes that killed drives – namely two interceptions and a fumble, but Shaw made even more mistakes and when they did, the Patriots capitalized on them. The Patriot defense kept the Raiders out of the end zone until Shaw finally scored with less than a minute to play in the game.
Shaw surprised the Patriots at the start of the game when they open with an onside kick and took possession at their own 46-yard line. However, the Patriot defense forced a three-and-out by stuffing three straight running plays by the Raiders. The Raider punter put the Patriots back on the eight-yard line, but that is when quarterback Cameron Hopkins and crew went to work.
The Patriots drove 92 yards in 13 plays to take a 7-0 lead and showed that the Raider defense was not going to be able to stop the Patriots. Hopkins found receivers on the outside all the way down the field including passes to Dailan Hall, Jordyn Williams and Rodney Bullard. The Patriots found themselves with a 3rd and goal at the 11-yard line when Cameron Bergeron jumped into the quarterback spot and blew through the Raider defense for the touchdown. Collins Giovingo nailed the extra point.
The Patriots then surprised the Raiders with an onside kick of their own that Antonio James covered for the Patriots and had the ball again at the 42. However, that is when the Patriots made the first mistake. Shaw’s Derrick Kelly picked off a Hopkins’ pass and took the ball all the way in for six points, but officials called the play back because of a blocking in the back penalty.
In the second quarter, the Raiders fumbled and the Patriots wasted no time in getting into the end zone. Hopkins hit two quick passes to Hall, then took the ball himself around the left side of the line for the second Patriot touchdown. Giovingo’s extra point made it 14-0.
The Raiders had another touchdown called back in the third quarter. The Shaw offense was heavily focused on the running game, but finally connected on a pass that went 72 yards for the score. Officials ruled the receiver stepped out of bounds at the 29-yard line. The Patriot defense then stood up. On a fourth down at the 22, the Raiders tried a fake field goal and got down to the six-yard line with a first and goal. But, the fumble bug hit Shaw again and the Patriots recovered the fumble to keep Shaw out of the end zone again.
Early in the final period, Shaw did get a good defensive stand against the Patriots and forced Westover to punt. The Raiders fumbled the punt, however, and Westover took over at the eight yard line. After a penalty on the Patriots, Hopkins found Williams in the end zone for another touchdown and a 21-0 lead.
The final Patriot touchdown came with about four minutes left in the game when Reginald Williams capped a 97-yard drive by Westover with a five yard run. Hopkins had hit Jordyn Williams with a big pass up to the 37 to start the drive and then most of the work on that drive went to Reginald Williams with runs through the Raider defense. Giovingo’s kick hit the upright and bounced out – giving the Patriots a 27-0 lead.
The Raiders got on the board with less than minute remaining when running back Amir Harper broke free on a couple of good runs, and then scored on a 47-yard jaunt through the Patriot defense.
Westover is now 5-1 on the season overall and 3-1 in region play. The Patriots will host a big region battle with Carver of Columbus next Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium.