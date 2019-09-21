_DSC3250.jpg
Buy Now

Westover pitcher Haley Hoffpauir pitches against the Hardaway Hawks at Gordon Sports Complex in Albany. The Lady Patriots fell to Hardaway 16-5.

 Joe Whitfield

One day after winning their first game of the season 30-15 over Americus-Sumter, the Lady Patriots of Westover fell 16-5 to Hardaway at the Gordon Sports Complex in Albany.

Tags

Stay Informed