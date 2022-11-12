featured
Westover girls build big lead early, beat Monroe 45-34
ALBANY - The Westover Lady Patriots used a full-court press with a trapping defense to build an early 15-2 lead over Monroe Saturday night and beat the Lady Tornadoes 45-34 in the Dougherty Tip-Off Classic at Albany State West.
Most of the first quarter of the game was played on Westover's end of the court because the press kept the Lady Tornadoes from crossing the center-court line early on. The Lady Patriots led 22-3 at the end of the first quarter. Westover head coach Derek Pace pulled the press off in the second quarter and Monroe started to get on solid ground. The Lady Patriots only scored four points in the second quarter and led 26-14 at the buzzer.
Senior guard Lundyn Walker scored 12 points to lead the Lady Patriots. Jada Landers scored 11, La'Daja Caldwell
added nine and Rayven Thurston put in eight.
Monroe senior Aalyiah Robinson led the Lady Tornadoes with 10, while both Kya Hatcher and Saniyah Graham added seven.
