ALBANY — Three consecutive steals by Westover's full court press gave the Lady Patriots six points and Westover came from behind to beat the Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights 42-36 Monday night in the Deerfield-Windsor Christmas Classic.
The win moves Westover's record to 6-2 while the loss drops Deerfield-Windsor to 6-3.
The Lady Knights got a 10-9 lead in the first quarter when Gabby Harris hit a free throw to break a 9-9 tie toward the end of the first quarter. The Lady Knights stretched their lead to 11 points after Harris hit a 3-pointer and Joi Hubbard followed with a basket in the second quarter. But the Westover full court pressure caused a couple of turnovers before the half and the Lady Patriots closed the gap to just five at the half, 25-20.
The Lady Knights maintained that lead in the third, but at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Westover turned up the heat again and scored two quick baskets to take a 35-34 lead and DWS head coach Gina Mitchell called time to try to put something together.
The Westover defense held the Lady Knights to just one fourth quarter basket and once they had the lead they slowed the game and played keep away to run the clock out.
Aniya Donaldson led an even scoring attack for the Lady Patriots with 10 points. Lundyn Walker and Te'Jah Laweson each scored eight and Jahnilya Benton added seven. Senior point guard Rayven Thurston did not play.
Joi Hubbard led the Lady Knights with 13 points and Harris added nine.
The Christmas Classic continues Tuesday when Westover will face Westwood and Deerfield-Windsor will battle Americus-Sumter. In the day's first game Monday, Americus-Sumter beat Westwood 54-43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.