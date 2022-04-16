ALBANY — Fifteen schools sent competitors to the Westover Relays track and field meet Friday afternoon at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany and host Westover took home the top team spot for the girls while Vidalia ran away with the boys victory.
Lee County finished second for the girls and Monroe took second for the boys.
It was all about speed for Westover. Westover speedster Madison Mitchell took first place in both the 100-meter and 200-meter races and the Lady Patriots also took top honors in the 400 and the 1,600 relay races. But it wasn't just Mitchell.
The Lady Patriots had three of the top six finishers in both the 100 and the 200. Finishing second in the 100 behind teammate Mitchell was Jatoria Mcgee, who also finished fourth in the 200. Taylor Singleton put points on the board for the Lady Patriots with a sixth-place finish in the 100 and Symaurie Figueroa did the same in the 200.
The Lady Patriots edged Lee County in the 400 relay and the 1,600 relay and Westover finished second behind Monroe in the 800 relay and second behind Vidalia in the 3,200 relay.
Lee County's Sarah Head won the 400, two-tenths of a second ahead of Monroe's Eve Craig, who finished slightly ahead of Westover's Kennedy Ingram. In the 800, the top two spots went to Vidalia's Sarah Owen and Kaitlyn Allen. Monroe's Carmen Martin took third place for the Golden Tornadoes.
Vidalia took the top three spots in the 1,600 with Allen in first, Georgia Meredith second and Aleaha Ajohnda in third. Lee County's Emily Phillip finished fifth and Kali Nicholson finished seventh. Worth County's Alexia Sokolowski won the girls 3,200, with Lee County's Phillips in second and Nicholson in third. Emily Chung added points on the board for Westover finishing eighth in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200.
Vidalia's Kyleigh Johnson won the 100 hurdles with Za'Liah Howard of Worth County in second and Westover's Destiny Love in third. Monroe's Marianna Wright won the 300 hurdles with Johnson in second and Love in third.
For the boys, Lee County's Milt Prince, Jr. edged teammate Reginald Williams to win the 100 and then beat Vidalia's Brandon Beasley in the 200.
Monroe's Usir Bey edged Lee County's Josh Macklin to win the 400. Monroe's Tykerrius Washington took third and Johnny Cauly finished fifth. Dougherty's Austin placed fourth.
In the 800, Bainbridge runner Davonte Stepney finished first with Monroe's Marcus Cowart in second and Vidalia's Andrew Hodges in third. Macklin crossed fourth for the Trojans of Lee County.
Worth County's Eyan Zupko won the top spot in the 1,600 with Landon Watts of Bainbridge second and Hodges in third for Vidalia. Tim Ellis from Lee County finished fourth in the 1,600 but won the 3,200 run with Zupko in second.
Jace Weaver of Bainbridge took first place in the 100 hurdles in front of three racers from Vidalia. Westover's Isaiah Davis finished fifth. In the 300 hurdles, Jahlyn Madison of Vidalia took the top spot with Weaver of Bainbridge in second. Jaylen Adams of Monroe was the top local finisher in fourth place.
In the relays, Vidalia won the 400 and the 3,200 relay races, while Monroe won the 800 and the 1,600 relays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.