As he prepares for the biggest fight of his emerging boxing career, Albany’s Haven “Hitman” Brady Jr. is remarkably serene.
Brady, 19, who signed a multi-year deal with Top Rank Boxing to go pro last October, will square off against Manuel “Gansito” Lara in a four-round featherweight bout as part of the undercard of a huge night of boxing on Saturday, June 19 at loanDepot Park, home of baseball’s Miami Marlins.
The main event will pit New York’s Teofimo Lopez against George Kambosos Jr. of Australia in a 12-round lightweight championship match.
“It feels good, everything is going good,” Brady said during a telephone interview from Toledo, Ohio, where he’s in training for the July 19 battle.
Since turning pro, Brady — a 2020 graduate of Westover High School and the son of Kiva Hall Brady and Haven Brady Sr. — is 2-0 with TKOs over Gorwar Karyah on Oct. 3, 2020 and Michael Land on Dec. 12, 2020. Brady admitted feeling a little nervous before his first fights (both of which were held in Las Vegas), but said that he’s gaining more confidence with every outing.
“As I’m starting to get more comfortable in the ring, the butterflies go away,” said Brady, who began boxing at the age of 11 and won 60 of his 70 amateur bouts before signing with Top Rank.
The Triller Fight Club’s 12-bout event in Miami, which will feature an appearance by Snoop Dogg, is also notable for Brady as it will be his first professional fight before a live audience.
“This is a big fight,” said Brady, a 2019 Junior National Olympic medalist. “I’m on a big undercard and since I had my first two fights during COVID, this will be my first fight with fans present. I’m looking forward to that. This will definitely be the biggest crowd I’ve ever fought in front of.”
While he’s focused on his bout with Lara (2-6), Brady said he’s looking forward to seeing the main event and also watching his training partner in Toledo, Charles Conwell (a 2016 Olympian), face Mark “The Bazooka” DeLuca in a 10-round junior middleweight battle.
“I train with Charles Conwell, and he’s going to be on the same card,” said Brady. “That’s a great feeling as we both get ready for the showdown.”
Brady’s academic prowess rivals that of his ring skills. In addition to his high school diploma, Brady earned an associate degree in business management at Albany Technical College, where he carried a 3.5 grade point average. He enrolled last fall at Clark Atlanta and recently completed his second semester there.
“Education is very big for me,” said Brady. “My parents and I are very big on education and it’s great to have a back-up plan, instead of just one plan.”
When asked how he’s able to balance boxing with college, Brady said, “It’s a matter of strong time management, staying on a strict schedule and using my time wisely.”
Brady, who said he knew little about his opponent, was adamant that even though it’s just the third bout of his nascent career, there’s a lot riding on the results.
“This is definitely my biggest fight, but I just take it fight by fight,” he said. “I want to have a better performance every time I go out. A victory will be everything. It will be a big step in my career. I want to put on a devastating performance.”
For more information about the Triller Fight Club’s professional boxing card, visit www.trillerfightclub.com.
