Former Westover girls’ basketball coach and track coach Lewis Smith was honored between games Saturday evening for his 25 years of coaching at the school. Former players and coaches, many wearing special t-shirts to honor the coach, joined Smith on the court during the ceremony. He was honored with a framed photo, a gift basket, and the “Golden Ball Award.”
"We are very proud of the work Coach Smith put into our girl’s basketball program,” said Westover principal William Chunn. “It was befitting to honor him for 25 years of service. Through our basketball program, he has touched a lot of lives for the better. It was very rewarding to see his former players dressed in t-shirts labeled, Duke's Girls!!". He will always be a part of the Westover basketball tradition, as you don't win 440 games over night, we will honor him for many years to come for a job well done!!”
As the head of the Westover’s girls’ basketball team since 1994, Lewis’ team won 440 games, with a winning record 23 of the 25 seasons. His team won three region championships and made 18 playoff appearances, including one final four appearance. Lewis also had 28 players sign college scholarships to play basketball, including one from his very first year.
“You were our coach, our mentor and our friend,” said Curlie Williams, a player on Smith’s first basketball team in the 1994-95 season. “You taught us basketball, but you showed us so much more. We love you coach, and you will always have a special place in our hearts.”
Williams was on the 1994-1995 Lady Patriots team and was the first of Smith’s players to earn a college basketball scholarship. She played at Albany State University.
The group of former players came from near and far to honor the coach, with at least one traveling from the west coast to be home for the ceremony. Many of the former players wore special t-shirts with Westover blue and red and “Duke’s Girls.” Their year of graduation was also on the sleeve so the girls would represent their year.
