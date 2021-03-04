Westover is the only Albany boys basketball team to advance to the state Final Four, blowing past Cedar Shoals 70-50, while crosstown rivals Dougherty and Monroe lost in the Elite Eight. Dougherty lost to Fayette County 56-42 — where the Patriots go next, and Monroe fell to McDonough 29-25.
After a tight first quarter where the Patriots took a slight 15-12 lead, Westover turned up the defense and outscored the Jaguars 15-5 in the second quarter to build a 30-17 halftime lead.
“We did some things on defense that took them out of their game. They weren’t able to do the things they normally do,” said Westover head coach Dallis Smith. “Plus we got a big night rom our two seniors, Shamir (Wingfield) and Isaac (Abidde).”
Wingfield led the scoring for Westover with 18 points, six assists and four rebounds. Abidde added 16 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and blocked three shots. The Patriots also got 11 points from Keshay Walton, and nine each from Effrin Smith and Kavon Johnson.
Westover will now travel to Fayette County for their fifth straight road game and their ninth road game since January 15.
“We are the road warriors,” Smith said. “We are used to being on the road and hopefully we can keep winning.”
Surely Smith will be in contact with crosstown rival Dougherty who saw their season end Tuesday night against the same Fayette County team. Westover and Dougherty split their games this season.
The Patriots have been on the road since the regular season ended because they finished third in the region standings and the cancellation of the region tournament prevented the Patriots from getting a better seed. The Patriots have eight of their last ten games, including beating the state’s top-ranked team last week. The team needs one more win to play for the state championship in Macon on March 10.
Those it has been a while, Westover is no stranger to state titles. The boys basketball team has won the state six times, with the most recent being in 2001. They were state runner-ups three times, with the most recent being 2009.
