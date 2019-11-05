The Westover Patriots will be competing in Class 5A when the new school year rolls around in August and the Monroe Golden Tornadoes will be joining Dougherty in Class 4A, according to numbers released Tuesday by the Georgia High School Athletics Association (GHSA). Worth County High School will drop to Class AA. Lee County will remain in Class 6A.
Westover principal William Chunn is concerned with the move and could be making an appeal.
"It is my wish that the GHSA would take another look at this newly installed policy,” Chunn said. " I am very disappointed in the GHSA counting students twice. In my 30 plus years of working with the GHSA, it has always been the GHSA stance that they are students first and athletes second. The students within our district are board approved to move from school to school for academic purposes, non-athletic. The students are allowed to attend academic magnets to their interest and must meet the academic qualifications to attend. To count these students twice for athletic purposes is not in the best interest of the students and definitely goes against the belief that they are students first. Students should not penalized for following local board policy," he said.
The GHSA has divided schools in seven classifications based on the number of students enrolled. Students who are in enrolled in a school, but from out of their actual school zone are counted twice under the new GHSA multiplier. Mill Creek High School in Gwinnett County has the largest student population with 3,651 students.
The GHSA released the different classifications Tuesday, but schools do have time to appeal before the schools are divided into regions. The deadline for appeals is November 11.
According to numbers provided by the GHSA Westover has enrollment of 1,313 students with 214 students out of zone, for a total of 1527. The range of enrollment for the 5A schools from Woodward Academy’s 2,112 enrollment to Walnut Grove’s 1,444. While the regions won’t be announced until after the appeals process, it looks like Westover will be up for long road trips because there are few 5A schools close by. Current 5A schools Thomas County Central and Bainbridge are both dropping to Class 4A, so the closest competition will be Coffee in Douglas. Warner Robins and Veterans (Warner Robins) could also be region competition.
Monroe, listed with a count of 1,093 students, which includes 192 out of zone, has some closer competition because certainly Dougherty High School will now be in the same region as the Golden Tornadoes. Cairo, Thomas County Central, Bainbridge, Hardaway, Shaw, and Columbus will all be in Class 4A.
Worth County’s enrollment county of 825 puts the Rams in Class AA along with other area schools such as Cook County, Thomasville, Fitzgerald, and Early County.
The Mitchell County-Pelham domination of region 1-A could be in danger because AA powerhouse Brooks County is dropping to Class A next year.