With the announcements of reclassification and new regions late last year, it was necessary for school leaders to meet and determine region leadership for the new region establishment. All three of Albany’s public high schools – Dougherty, Monroe and Westover – will be in the new region, along with Thomas County Central, Bainbridge and Cairo. The meeting to establish new officers was held last week in Cairo.
Westover Principal William Chunn was named as the new region’s president, Jeff Littleton of Bainbridge was named Vice President and Westover Athletic Director Octavio Jones was named as the region’s secretary/treasurer. The new officers will serve for two years.
The meetings will determine scheduling, bylaws, rules and regulations, fines, and region tournaments. The president will preside over all meetings, the vice president will serve as the GHSA representative and the secretary/treasurer will conduct all meetings and ensure we are abiding by our bylaws and the rules and regulations of the GHSA.
“Coach Jones and I are honored that the committee selected us and we look forward to working with all the schools in region 1 – 4A,” Chunn said after the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.